Super portable speaker. Huge Personality.

Turn up your morning routine with the surprisingly big sounds of WONDERBOOM™. Don't be fooled by its size, this little beauty is a beast.

Ready for any adventure.

Hook it to your bag and stream music anytime, anywhere throughout your day, whether you're partying by the pool, hanging out with friends or surviving that muddy, dusty summer festival. If it gets soaked, no worries. If it gets dirty, rinse it off.

No fuss. No friction. Just Music.

Simply power on, pair, press play, pause or skip a song right from your speaker. Invite friends over for dinner and easily connect two WONDERBOOM speakers for even more sound and double the fun.

With you all day, all night.

From dinner party to dance party, let WONDERBOOM™ serenade you all night long.

Gizmodo
UE ticks so many of the right boxes that it's hard to recommend anything better.
Engadget
These speakers will help you kick out the jams all summer long in waterproof style.
Gizmodo
UE won us over last time, and it's taken the top spot once again.
PC World
Ultimate Ears slammed down the gauntlet with its Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker.
The New York Times
My favorite wireless portable speaker.
The Verge
The Best Portable Bluetooth Speaker You Can Buy
Ultimate Ears wonderboom

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM™ is the super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound. Enjoy 10 hours of clear, crisp, non-stop sound with big, beautiful bass.

